|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Vashon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|9-18
|3-3
|899/33
|1228/45
|Vashon
|22-5
|4-0
|1749/65
|1181/44
People are also reading…
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Grebing (#40, F, Sr.)
|13
|3-7
|2-3
|1-2
|4
|Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-12
|0
|2-7
|2
|Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)
|4
|1-6
|0-3
|2-2
|2
|Jordyn Willis (#10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|1
|Michaela Johnson (#54, F, Fr.)
|1
|0-4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.