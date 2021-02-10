 Skip to main content
Box: Vashon 70, Parkway South 41
Box: Vashon 70, Parkway South 41

1234Final
Vashon1223211470
Parkway South9177841
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon11-14-0761/63412/34
Parkway South11-92-21096/911073/89
Vashon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alivia McCulla (#33, 6-0, F, So.)12404-41
Margo Nelson (#10, 5-4, G, Sr.)81200
Emme Heimlich (#20, 5-7, G, So.)81200
Annalise Dorr (#54, 5-8, G, So.)8022-30
Hannah Jones (#44, 5-7, G, Fr.)3101-20
Grace Ellington (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)21004
