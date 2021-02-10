Box: Vashon 70, Parkway South 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|12
|23
|21
|14
|70
|Parkway South
|9
|17
|7
|8
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|11-1
|4-0
|761/63
|412/34
|Parkway South
|11-9
|2-2
|1096/91
|1073/89
|Vashon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alivia McCulla (#33, 6-0, F, So.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-4
|1
|Margo Nelson (#10, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Emme Heimlich (#20, 5-7, G, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Annalise Dorr (#54, 5-8, G, So.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-3
|0
|Hannah Jones (#44, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Grace Ellington (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.