Box: Vashon 70, Roosevelt 4
1234Final
Vashon252518270
Roosevelt00004
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon4-33-0311/44260/37
Roosevelt0-20-115/2110/16
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)221002-40
Micha Brown (#1, 5-1, G, Fr.)132301
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)11312-20
Dyonna Moore (#3, 5-7, G, So.)93100
Jastice Hurst (#22, 5-6, G, Fr.)7021-10
M Taylor (#32)42000
T Mosley (#21)42001
Vashon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
