Box: Vashon 70, Roosevelt 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|25
|25
|18
|2
|70
|Roosevelt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|4-3
|3-0
|311/44
|260/37
|Roosevelt
|0-2
|0-1
|15/2
|110/16
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|22
|10
|0
|2-4
|0
|Micha Brown (#1, 5-1, G, Fr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|0
|Dyonna Moore (#3, 5-7, G, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jastice Hurst (#22, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-1
|0
|M Taylor (#32)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T Mosley (#21)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Vashon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
