Box: Vashon 73, Medicine and Bioscience 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|73
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|9-7
|5-0
|748/47
|594/37
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-17
|0-5
|265/17
|802/50
People are also reading…
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Azaria Moore (#2, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|30
|14
|0
|2-3
|1
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-1
|0
|M Taylor (#32)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|2
|Micha Brown (#1, 5-1, G, Fr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Jastice Hurst (#22, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Dyonna Moore (#3, 5-7, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Laura Brown (#24, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2