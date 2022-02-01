 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Vashon 73, Medicine and Bioscience 4

1234Final
Vashon000073
Medicine and Bioscience00004
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon9-75-0748/47594/37
Medicine and Bioscience0-170-5265/17802/50

VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Azaria Moore (#2, 5-11, F, Sr.)301402-31
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)15701-10
M Taylor (#32)111300
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)5201-12
Micha Brown (#1, 5-1, G, Fr.)5012-21
Jastice Hurst (#22, 5-6, G, Fr.)42001
Dyonna Moore (#3, 5-7, G, So.)30100
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Laura Brown (#24, So.)42002
