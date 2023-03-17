|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Final
|Vashon
|18
|8
|12
|21
|6
|14
|79
|St. Joseph Benton
|14
|7
|19
|19
|6
|12
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|27-5
|4-0
|2053/64
|1401/44
|St. Joseph Benton
|3-1
|0-0
|249/8
|222/7
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|24
|9-13
|1-2
|3-6
|4
|JaNyla Bush (#1, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|24
|4-11
|4-5
|4-4
|2
|Chantrel Clayton (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|18
|3-10
|1-3
|9-12
|4
|Briana Hoffmann-Collins (#20, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-2
|2-9
|0
|4
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-3
|1-2
|3
|Vashon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.