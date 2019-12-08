Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Battle981725
Vashon1323131059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Battle1-10-073/36105/52
Vashon4-00-0236/11881/40
Battle
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)187-1004-80
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)165-132-503
Christi Dudley (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)84-140-40-12
Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)60-72-400
Chrissy Dudley (#2, 5-8, F, Jr.)50-11-12-20
Raniyah Taylor (#12, 5-6, G, Fr.)42-600-60
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)21-70-30-14

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.