|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Battle
|1-1
|0-0
|73/36
|105/52
|Vashon
|4-0
|0-0
|236/118
|81/40
|Battle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|18
|7-10
|0
|4-8
|0
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|16
|5-13
|2-5
|0
|3
|Christi Dudley (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|8
|4-14
|0-4
|0-1
|2
|Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-7
|2-4
|0
|0
|Chrissy Dudley (#2, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|Raniyah Taylor (#12, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0-6
|0
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-7
|0-3
|0-1
|4