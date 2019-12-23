Box: Vashon 56, De Soto 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|2
|7
|3
|2
|14
|Vashon
|26
|8
|12
|10
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|1-8
|0-0
|245/27
|397/44
|Vashon
|7-2
|0-0
|485/54
|295/33
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|15
|7-10
|0-3
|1-4
|0
|Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|14
|5-8
|1-3
|1-4
|0
|Christi Dudley (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|12
|3-6
|2-5
|0
|0
|Chrissy Dudley (#2, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|5
|2-5
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-4
|0
|Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Tiona Robinson (#10, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0