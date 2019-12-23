Box: Vashon 56, De Soto 14
0 comments

Box: Vashon 56, De Soto 14

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
1234Final
De Soto273214
Vashon268121056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto1-80-0245/27397/44
Vashon7-20-0485/54295/33
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)157-100-31-40
Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)145-81-31-40
Christi Dudley (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)123-62-500
Chrissy Dudley (#2, 5-8, F, Jr.)52-50-21-20
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)42-500-40
Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)42-4000
Tiona Robinson (#10, 5-11, F, Sr.)21-3000
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports