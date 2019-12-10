Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Vashon108151447
Gateway STEM81681042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon5-10-0313/52175/29
Gateway STEM1-50-0297/50328/55
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)19432-51
Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)9401-31
Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)9303-73
Christi Dudley (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)7021-22
Chrissy Dudley (#2, 5-8, F, Jr.)3003-41
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kinnuady Daniels (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)13601-21
Kaitlyn Simms (#35, 6-1, F, Sr.)8302-64
Keiarra Cotton (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)7203-34
Marshaun Bostic (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)6111-54
Amori Dampier-McCloud (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)51105
Crystal Smith (6-0, F, Sr.)30101

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.