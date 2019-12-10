|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|10
|8
|15
|14
|47
|Gateway STEM
|8
|16
|8
|10
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|5-1
|0-0
|313/52
|175/29
|Gateway STEM
|1-5
|0-0
|297/50
|328/55
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|19
|4
|3
|2-5
|1
|Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|1
|Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-7
|3
|Christi Dudley (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|2
|Chrissy Dudley (#2, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|1
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kinnuady Daniels (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kaitlyn Simms (#35, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-6
|4
|Keiarra Cotton (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|4
|Marshaun Bostic (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-5
|4
|Amori Dampier-McCloud (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Crystal Smith (6-0, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1