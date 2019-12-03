|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McKinley
|3
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Vashon
|20
|24
|24
|9
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McKinley
|0-3
|0-0
|69/23
|179/60
|Vashon
|2-0
|0-0
|124/41
|49/16
|McKinley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|21
|7-15
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|Karina Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|16
|8-11
|0
|0-2
|0
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|16
|3-4
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|Aniya Shephard (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|10
|5-8
|0
|0
|0
|Christi Dudley (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-6
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|5
|2-8
|0
|1-1
|2
|Raniyah Taylor (#12, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Tiona Robinson (#10, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-1
|0