1234Final
McKinley32038
Vashon202424977
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McKinley0-30-069/23179/60
Vashon2-00-0124/4149/16
McKinley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)217-152-41-20
Karina Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)168-1100-20
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)163-43-31-20
Aniya Shephard (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)105-8000
Christi Dudley (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)61-61-31-20
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)52-801-12
Raniyah Taylor (#12, 5-6, G, Fr.)21-3000
Tiona Robinson (#10, 5-11, F, Sr.)10-101-10

