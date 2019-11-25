Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Vashon15420847
Metro42061141
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon1-00-047/4741/41
Metro0-10-041/4147/47
Vashon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Faith Bland (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)17507-82
Andrea Hudson (#22, 5-5, G, Jr.)8106-65
Jalea Scott (#32, 5-7, G, Sr.)7014-53
Rachel Jackson (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)5103-55
Ava Rice (#2, 5-4, G, Sr.)4102-20

