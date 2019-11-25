|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|15
|4
|20
|8
|47
|Metro
|4
|20
|6
|11
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|1-0
|0-0
|47/47
|41/41
|Metro
|0-1
|0-0
|41/41
|47/47
|Vashon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Faith Bland (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|17
|5
|0
|7-8
|2
|Andrea Hudson (#22, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|0
|6-6
|5
|Jalea Scott (#32, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|7
|0
|1
|4-5
|3
|Rachel Jackson (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|5
|Ava Rice (#2, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0