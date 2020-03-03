Box: Vashon 66, Riverview Gardens 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|9
|15
|7
|10
|41
|Vashon
|19
|19
|23
|5
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|6-15
|1-5
|764/36
|1015/48
|Vashon
|14-9
|3-1
|1213/58
|892/42
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|16
|1-6
|4-8
|2-3
|0
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|15
|2-7
|2-4
|5-6
|0
|Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|12
|5-7
|0
|2-7
|3
|Chrissy Dudley (#2, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-5
|0
|0
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|7
|3-5
|0-4
|1-2
|0
|Tiona Robinson (#10, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0
|0
|Akinyah Slater (#44)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0