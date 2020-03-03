Box: Vashon 66, Riverview Gardens 41
Box: Vashon 66, Riverview Gardens 41

  • 0
1234Final
Riverview Gardens91571041
Vashon191923566
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens6-151-5764/361015/48
Vashon14-93-11213/58892/42
Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)161-64-82-30
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)152-72-45-60
Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)125-702-73
Chrissy Dudley (#2, 5-8, F, Jr.)81-12-500
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)73-50-41-20
Tiona Robinson (#10, 5-11, F, Sr.)63-7000
Akinyah Slater (#44)2002-20
