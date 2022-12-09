Box: Villa Duchesne 40, Metro 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro
|9
|7
|6
|7
|29
|Villa Duchesne
|7
|12
|16
|5
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|5-5
|1-1
|377/38
|327/33
|Villa Duchesne
|2-3
|0-1
|185/18
|257/26
People are also reading…
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Heaven Brooks (#22, 5-10, SG, Jr.)
|13
|2-3
|3-4
|0
|1
|Nyla Brown (#35, 5-10, SF, Jr.)
|10
|5-12
|0
|0-4
|4
|Amiyah Tate (#2, 5-2, PG, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|2
|Clarady Brooks (#3, 5-1, PG, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.