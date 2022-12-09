 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Villa Duchesne 40, Metro 29

  • 0
1234Final
Metro976729
Villa Duchesne71216540
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro5-51-1377/38327/33
Villa Duchesne2-30-1185/18257/26

MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Heaven Brooks (#22, 5-10, SG, Jr.)132-33-401
Nyla Brown (#35, 5-10, SF, Jr.)105-1200-44
Amiyah Tate (#2, 5-2, PG, Jr.)51-31-302
Clarady Brooks (#3, 5-1, PG, Sr.)10-101-20
Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
