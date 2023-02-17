|1
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|17
|2
|7
|8
|34
|Villa Duchesne
|7
|11
|9
|14
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|8-15
|3-2
|758/33
|1025/45
|Villa Duchesne
|8-13
|0-7
|756/33
|1047/46
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-8
|0
|0
|5
|Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-1
|2-3
|4
|Jordyn Willis (#10, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-5
|2-5
|0
|4
|Gabrielle Vehlewald (#52, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Michaela Johnson (#54, F, Fr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|Lauren Grebing (#40, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-8
|0-3
|0
|5
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.