Box: Villa Duchesne 47, McCluer North 45

|Final
|Villa Duchesne
|47
|McCluer North
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Villa Duchesne
|3-4
|0-1
|248/35
|345/49
|McCluer North
|5-5
|0-0
|406/58
|420/60
|Villa Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|McCluer North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauryn Wimbley (#33)
|29
|10-15
|3-6
|0-1
|2
|Kayden Day (#21)
|9
|4-5
|0
|1-4
|4
|LaTrisha Moore (#1)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Trinity Atkins (#3, Sr.)
|2
|0-4
|0
|2-2
|5
|Bria Moore (#10)
|1
|0-2
|0-3
|1-2
|2