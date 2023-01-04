 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Villa Duchesne 47, McCluer North 45

  • 0
Final
Villa Duchesne47
McCluer North45
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne3-40-1248/35345/49
McCluer North5-50-0406/58420/60

People are also reading…

Villa Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
McCluer NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauryn Wimbley (#33)2910-153-60-12
Kayden Day (#21)94-501-44
LaTrisha Moore (#1)42-20-10-10
Trinity Atkins (#3, Sr.)20-402-25
Bria Moore (#10)10-20-31-22
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News