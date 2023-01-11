 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Villa Duchesne 64, Bayless 24

  • 0
1234Final
Bayless666624
Villa Duchesne172117964
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless6-61-1494/41552/46
Villa Duchesne5-40-1358/30411/34

Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Villa DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Maiya Smith (#5, G, Sr.)153-93-60-22
Reagan Pullium (#21, G, Fr.)105-70-102
Katie Crump (#22, G, So.)84-50-500
Ryan Harper (#3, F, Sr.)84-60-201
Olivia Gehm (#4, F, Jr.)84-8001
Karie Adamitis (#2, G, Jr.)63-800-30
Kearney Moore (#23, F, Fr.)40-20-14-61
Isabel Behr (#24, F, Jr.)31-401-22
Keely Eigelberger (#12, F, So.)21-60-500
