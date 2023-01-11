Box: Villa Duchesne 64, Bayless 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|6
|6
|6
|6
|24
|Villa Duchesne
|17
|21
|17
|9
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|6-6
|1-1
|494/41
|552/46
|Villa Duchesne
|5-4
|0-1
|358/30
|411/34
People are also reading…
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Villa Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maiya Smith (#5, G, Sr.)
|15
|3-9
|3-6
|0-2
|2
|Reagan Pullium (#21, G, Fr.)
|10
|5-7
|0-1
|0
|2
|Katie Crump (#22, G, So.)
|8
|4-5
|0-5
|0
|0
|Ryan Harper (#3, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-6
|0-2
|0
|1
|Olivia Gehm (#4, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-8
|0
|0
|1
|Karie Adamitis (#2, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0-3
|0
|Kearney Moore (#23, F, Fr.)
|4
|0-2
|0-1
|4-6
|1
|Isabel Behr (#24, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Keely Eigelberger (#12, F, So.)
|2
|1-6
|0-5
|0
|0