|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|11
|8
|2
|9
|30
|Villa Duchesne
|7
|12
|0
|20
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|0-2
|0-0
|70/35
|100/50
|Villa Duchesne
|1-1
|0-0
|56/28
|96/48
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Villa Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katie Rodriguez (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|19
|7-19
|0
|5-8
|5
|Maria Adamitis (#5, 5-3, PG, Sr.)
|8
|4-12
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|Alexandria Dalivarias (#32, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-6
|0-1
|3-4
|2
|Megan Korte (#34, 5-11, C)
|3
|0-4
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|Courtney Grewe (#41, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2