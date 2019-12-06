Subscribe now!
1234Final
De Soto1182930
Villa Duchesne71202039
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto0-20-070/35100/50
Villa Duchesne1-10-056/2896/48
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Villa DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie Rodriguez (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)197-1905-85
Maria Adamitis (#5, 5-3, PG, Sr.)84-120-10-23
Alexandria Dalivarias (#32, 5-8, F, Sr.)72-60-13-42
Megan Korte (#34, 5-11, C)30-41-10-23
Courtney Grewe (#41, 5-10, F, Jr.)21-20-202

