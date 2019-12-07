|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Villa Duchesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|1-3
|0-0
|123/31
|160/40
|Villa Duchesne
|2-1
|0-0
|87/22
|126/32
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Villa Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katie Rodriguez (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|19
|5-14
|1-3
|6-9
|2
|Alexandria Dalivarias (#32, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|3
|Allison Smith (#11, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|Maria Adamitis (#5, 5-3, PG, Sr.)
|2
|1-7
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|Courtney Grewe (#41, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-3
|1