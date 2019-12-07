Subscribe now!
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill000030
Villa Duchesne000031
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill1-30-0123/31160/40
Villa Duchesne2-10-087/22126/32
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Villa DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie Rodriguez (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)195-141-36-92
Alexandria Dalivarias (#32, 5-8, F, Sr.)72-51-203
Allison Smith (#11, 5-4, G, So.)21-30-10-22
Maria Adamitis (#5, 5-3, PG, Sr.)21-70-10-22
Courtney Grewe (#41, 5-10, F, Jr.)10-10-11-31

