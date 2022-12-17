Box: Visitation 44, Lift For Life 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|9
|15
|2
|14
|40
|Visitation
|12
|14
|10
|8
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|2-3
|0-0
|237/47
|244/49
|Visitation
|6-1
|1-0
|356/71
|308/62
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|20
|3
|4
|2-2
|1
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|1
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|3
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|4