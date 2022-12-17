 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Visitation 44, Lift For Life 40

1234Final
Lift For Life91521440
Visitation121410844
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life2-30-0237/47244/49
Visitation6-11-0356/71308/62

Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)20342-21
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)12222-21
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)7301-33
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)3101-23
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)2100-14
