Box: Visitation 48, St. Joseph's 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|8
|5
|7
|17
|37
|Visitation
|10
|13
|7
|18
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|3-3
|0-1
|309/52
|261/44
|Visitation
|5-1
|1-0
|312/52
|268/45
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-6
|2
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|1
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-4
|1
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|1
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0