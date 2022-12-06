 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Visitation 48, St. Joseph's 37

1234Final
St. Joseph's8571737
Visitation101371848
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's3-30-1309/52261/44
Visitation5-11-0312/52268/45

St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)11403-62
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)11221-21
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)90300
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)9401-41
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)6104-41
Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)21000
