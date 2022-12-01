 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Visitation 50, Lutheran North 44

  • 0
1234Final
Visitation1114151050
Lutheran North81091744
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation3-10-0213/53189/47
Lutheran North2-30-0209/52247/62

VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)25172-20
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-7, G, So.)8120-10
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)63000
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)63000
Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)51100
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
