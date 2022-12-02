 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Visitation 51, Clayton 42

  • 0
1234Final
Clayton14712942
Visitation171591051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton2-20-0190/48171/43
Visitation4-10-0264/66231/58

Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)13223-32
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)126001
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)11032-21
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)102201
Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)42001
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)1001-21
