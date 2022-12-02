Box: Visitation 51, Clayton 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|14
|7
|12
|9
|42
|Visitation
|17
|15
|9
|10
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|2-2
|0-0
|190/48
|171/43
|Visitation
|4-1
|0-0
|264/66
|231/58
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-3
|2
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-2
|1
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1