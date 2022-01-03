 Skip to main content
Box: Visitation 51, Fort Zumwalt East 33
Box: Visitation 51, Fort Zumwalt East 33

1234Final
Visitation915121551
Fort Zumwalt East7591233
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation6-51-0552/50500/45
Fort Zumwalt East6-30-0427/39367/33
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)13132-22
Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)11501-13
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)10402-74
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)90301
Adri Povinelli (#1, 5-2, G, So.)60200
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)2002-22
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
