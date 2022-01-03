Box: Visitation 51, Fort Zumwalt East 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|9
|15
|12
|15
|51
|Fort Zumwalt East
|7
|5
|9
|12
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|6-5
|1-0
|552/50
|500/45
|Fort Zumwalt East
|6-3
|0-0
|427/39
|367/33
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-2
|2
|Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|3
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-7
|4
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Adri Povinelli (#1, 5-2, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
