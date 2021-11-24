 Skip to main content
Box: Visitation 52, Cor Jesu 38
Box: Visitation 52, Cor Jesu 38

1234Final
Cor Jesu16711438
Visitation161681252
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu0-10-138/3852/52
Visitation3-01-0176/17662/62
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)193110-110
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)18319-100
Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)8302-22
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)72102
