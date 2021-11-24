Box: Visitation 52, Cor Jesu 38

|1
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|16
|7
|11
|4
|38
|Visitation
|16
|16
|8
|12
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|0-1
|0-1
|38/38
|52/52
|Visitation
|3-0
|1-0
|176/176
|62/62
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|19
|3
|1
|10-11
|0
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|18
|3
|1
|9-10
|0
|Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|2
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
