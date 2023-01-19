 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Visitation 54, Nerinx Hall 39

  • 0
1234Final
Visitation231114654
Nerinx Hall79101339
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation10-62-1857/54769/48
Nerinx Hall6-90-1614/38665/42

VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)17521-43
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)111302
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)9401-24
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)84002
Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)5201-24
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)4102-24
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
