Box: Visitation 54, Nerinx Hall 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|23
|11
|14
|6
|54
|Nerinx Hall
|7
|9
|10
|13
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|10-6
|2-1
|857/54
|769/48
|Nerinx Hall
|6-9
|0-1
|614/38
|665/42
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|17
|5
|2
|1-4
|3
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|4
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.