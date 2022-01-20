 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Visitation 54, Nerinx Hall 41

1234Final
Nerinx Hall14137741
Visitation917171154
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall4-70-1408/37486/44
Visitation9-72-0818/74731/66

Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)19334-72
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)18151-42
Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)10402-53
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)51100
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)1001-21
Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)1001-20
