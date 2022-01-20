Box: Visitation 54, Nerinx Hall 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|14
|13
|7
|7
|41
|Visitation
|9
|17
|17
|11
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|4-7
|0-1
|408/37
|486/44
|Visitation
|9-7
|2-0
|818/74
|731/66
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|19
|3
|3
|4-7
|2
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|18
|1
|5
|1-4
|2
|Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-5
|3
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0