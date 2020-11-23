 Skip to main content
Box: Visitation 55, Clayton 47
Box: Visitation 55, Clayton 47

1234Final
Clayton81022747
Visitation131421755
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton0-10-047/4755/55
Visitation1-10-076/76106/106
Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)26733-43
Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)12502-53
Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)60203
Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)5012-41
Emma Miller (#30, P)3101-24
Haley Brinker (#33, P, So.)2002-23
Cat Povinelli (#3, G)1001-20
