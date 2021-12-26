 Skip to main content
Box: Visitation 55, Nerinx Hall 46
Box: Visitation 55, Nerinx Hall 46

1234Final
Nerinx Hall915121046
Visitation268111055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall3-50-0286/36362/45
Visitation5-31-0427/53364/46
Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)282800
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)18151-21
Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)30100
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)21004
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)2100-21
Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)21001
