Box: Visitation 55, Nerinx Hall 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|9
|15
|12
|10
|46
|Visitation
|26
|8
|11
|10
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|3-5
|0-0
|286/36
|362/45
|Visitation
|5-3
|1-0
|427/53
|364/46
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|28
|2
|8
|0
|0
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|18
|1
|5
|1-2
|1
|Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
