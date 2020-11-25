Box: Visitation 56, Cor Jesu 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|20
|14
|9
|13
|56
|Cor Jesu
|22
|6
|5
|13
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|2-1
|1-0
|132/44
|152/51
|Cor Jesu
|0-1
|0-1
|46/15
|56/19
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)
|20
|4
|2
|6-6
|1
|Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-2
|2
|Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|0
|Adri Povinelli (#1, G)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|5
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amy Varghese (#11, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|16
|2-4
|3-4
|3-4
|3
|Sarah Collier (#31, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|13
|5-11
|0
|3-5
|2
|Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|11
|2-11
|1-7
|4-6
|3
|Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|5
|Paige Dolreny (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
