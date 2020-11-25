 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Visitation 56, Cor Jesu 46
0 comments

Box: Visitation 56, Cor Jesu 46

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Visitation201491356
Cor Jesu22651346
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation2-11-0132/44152/51
Cor Jesu0-10-146/1556/19
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)20426-61
Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)11032-22
Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)10122-20
Adri Povinelli (#1, G)30100
Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)3010-25
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amy Varghese (#11, 5-4, G, Jr.)162-43-43-43
Sarah Collier (#31, 5-11, F, Sr.)135-1103-52
Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)112-111-74-63
Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)42-8005
Paige Dolreny (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)21-10-103
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports