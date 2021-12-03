 Skip to main content
Box: Visitation 57, McCluer 17
Box: Visitation 57, McCluer 17

1234Final
Visitation222011457
McCluer617317
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation4-21-0323/54242/40
McCluer0-30-044/7175/29
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)11403-30
Adri Povinelli (#1, 5-2, G, So.)11032-21
Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)9401-10
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)8400-12
Elisa Nunez (#32, 5-9, P, Fr.)63002
Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)5201-32
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)51100
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)21002
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
