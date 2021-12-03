Box: Visitation 57, McCluer 17

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|22
|20
|11
|4
|57
|McCluer
|6
|1
|7
|3
|17
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|4-2
|1-0
|323/54
|242/40
|McCluer
|0-3
|0-0
|44/7
|175/29
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-3
|0
|Adri Povinelli (#1, 5-2, G, So.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-2
|1
|Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-1
|0
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|2
|Elisa Nunez (#32, 5-9, P, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|2
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
