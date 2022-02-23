 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Visitation 57, Villa Duchesne 41

1234Final
Visitation1911151257
Villa Duchesne14841541
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation16-104-31349/521198/46
Villa Duchesne8-130-6715/28917/35

VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)132301
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)10024-40
Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)8302-41
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)72102
Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)7203-62
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)6202-20
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)60201
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
