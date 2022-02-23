Box: Visitation 57, Villa Duchesne 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|19
|11
|15
|12
|57
|Villa Duchesne
|14
|8
|4
|15
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|16-10
|4-3
|1349/52
|1198/46
|Villa Duchesne
|8-13
|0-6
|715/28
|917/35
People are also reading…
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|10
|0
|2
|4-4
|0
|Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|1
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|2
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.