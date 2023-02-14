|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|7
|14
|4
|10
|35
|Visitation
|11
|20
|12
|17
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|7-14
|0-4
|824/39
|853/41
|Visitation
|15-8
|4-2
|1254/60
|1129/54
People are also reading…
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-2
|2
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-8
|2
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|10
|0
|1
|7-7
|2
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|2
|Alex Pfeiffer (#4, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0