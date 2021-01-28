Box: Visitation 60, Timberland 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|9
|5
|9
|11
|34
|Visitation
|26
|19
|2
|13
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|5-12
|0-5
|738/43
|826/49
|Visitation
|5-12
|1-2
|775/46
|865/51
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)
|17
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)
|9
|0
|2
|3-3
|0
|Adri Povinelli (#1, G)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Ellie Kingston (#4, G, Jr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|0
|Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Haley Brinker (#33, P, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Claire Fulton (#52, P)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0