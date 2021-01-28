 Skip to main content
Box: Visitation 60, Timberland 34
Box: Visitation 60, Timberland 34

1234Final
Timberland9591134
Visitation261921360
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland5-120-5738/43826/49
Visitation5-121-2775/46865/51
Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)171500
Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)9023-30
Adri Povinelli (#1, G)81201
Ellie Kingston (#4, G, Jr.)7021-20
Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)51100
Haley Brinker (#33, P, So.)5201-21
Claire Fulton (#52, P)5201-20
Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)21002
Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)21000
