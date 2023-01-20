 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Visitation 61, St. Teresa's 38

1234Final
St. Teresa's9591538
Visitation1415201261
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Teresa's0-10-038/3861/61
Visitation11-62-1918/918807/807

St. Teresa's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)18151-22
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)16702-31
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)16513-60
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)51103
Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)2100-20
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-7, G, So.)2002-21
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)1001-22
Evie Harris (#1, 5-7, G, Fr.)1001-40
