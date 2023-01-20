Box: Visitation 61, St. Teresa's 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Teresa's
|9
|5
|9
|15
|38
|Visitation
|14
|15
|20
|12
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Teresa's
|0-1
|0-0
|38/38
|61/61
|Visitation
|11-6
|2-1
|918/918
|807/807
People are also reading…
|St. Teresa's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|18
|1
|5
|1-2
|2
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-3
|1
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-6
|0
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Evie Harris (#1, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|0