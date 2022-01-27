Box: Visitation 62, Metro 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro
|9
|13
|5
|6
|33
|Visitation
|21
|17
|18
|6
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|6-6
|1-3
|493/41
|423/35
|Visitation
|11-7
|2-0
|942/78
|806/67
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|17
|3
|3
|2-2
|0
|Adri Povinelli (#1, 5-2, G, So.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-2
|0
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-1
|2
|Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mia Tiburzi (#12, 5-5, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Elisa Nunez (#32, 5-9, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3