Box: Visitation 62, Metro 33

1234Final
Metro9135633
Visitation211718662
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro6-61-3493/41423/35
Visitation11-72-0942/78806/67

Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)17332-20
Adri Povinelli (#1, 5-2, G, So.)15512-20
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)11221-12
Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)63002
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)51101
Mia Tiburzi (#12, 5-5, G, So.)30100
Elisa Nunez (#32, 5-9, P, Fr.)21000
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)2100-21
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)1001-23
