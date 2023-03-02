|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|9
|5
|13
|17
|44
|Visitation
|20
|11
|16
|15
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|7-21
|3-7
|1071/38
|1351/48
|Visitation
|19-8
|5-2
|1515/54
|1274/46
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-1
|3
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-4
|1
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|1
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0