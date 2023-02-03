|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|17
|14
|15
|16
|62
|Ursuline
|6
|14
|18
|10
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|14-6
|4-1
|1106/55
|945/47
|Ursuline
|14-8
|1-4
|1112/56
|856/43
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Visitation
