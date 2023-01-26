Box: Visitation 64, Parkway West 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway West
|15
|13
|5
|13
|46
|Visitation
|7
|26
|14
|17
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|7-9
|0-2
|736/46
|699/44
|Visitation
|12-6
|2-1
|982/61
|853/53
|Parkway West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|16
|2
|2
|6-6
|0
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-3
|1
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-3
|3
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1