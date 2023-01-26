 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Visitation 64, Parkway West 46

  • 0
1234Final
Parkway West151351346
Visitation726141764
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West7-90-2736/46699/44
Visitation12-62-1982/61853/53

Parkway West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)16226-60
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)144201
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)12222-31
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)11221-33
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)7301-23
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)42001
