|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|18
|10
|11
|22
|61
|Visitation
|13
|18
|21
|14
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|19-9
|5-1
|1507/54
|1280/46
|Visitation
|20-8
|5-2
|1581/56
|1335/48
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|20
|1
|5
|3-4
|2
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-5
|3
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-4
|2
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-5
|3
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1