|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|13
|21
|19
|14
|67
|Parkway Central
|8
|11
|5
|6
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|18-8
|5-2
|1453/56
|1230/47
|Parkway Central
|9-15
|1-4
|1086/42
|1305/50
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|23
|4
|5
|0
|1
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|2
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-7, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Mia Tiburzi (#12, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.