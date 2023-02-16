|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Villa Duchesne
|6
|4
|8
|0
|18
|Visitation
|23
|18
|24
|7
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Villa Duchesne
|7-13
|0-7
|715/36
|1013/51
|Visitation
|16-8
|5-2
|1326/66
|1147/57
|Villa Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|24
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-2
|1
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-7, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|0
|Mia Tiburzi (#12, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Pfeiffer (#4, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1