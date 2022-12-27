 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Visitation 74, Parkway South 65

1234Final
Parkway South1913141965
Visitation2319191374
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South8-20-0553/55461/46
Visitation7-21-0499/50448/45

Parkway South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)281511-121
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)22428-84
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)11123-32
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)7210-12
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)30103
Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)30103
