Box: Visitation 76, Rosati-Kain 30

1234Final
Rosati-Kain8129130
Visitation3318111476
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain4-31-0245/35271/39
Visitation8-31-0625/89532/76

Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)102201
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)10304-53
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)9212-22
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)84000
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)81201
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)72101
Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)7203-31
Evie Harris (#1, 5-7, G, Fr.)63000
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-7, G, So.)60200
Mia Tiburzi (#12, 5-8, G, Jr.)51101
