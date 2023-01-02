Box: Visitation 76, Rosati-Kain 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|8
|12
|9
|1
|30
|Visitation
|33
|18
|11
|14
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|4-3
|1-0
|245/35
|271/39
|Visitation
|8-3
|1-0
|625/89
|532/76
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-5
|3
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|2
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|1
|Evie Harris (#1, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-7, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Mia Tiburzi (#12, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1