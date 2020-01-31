Box: Visitation 69, North Tech 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Tech
|7
|12
|11
|14
|44
|Visitation
|17
|21
|22
|9
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Tech
|9-6
|0-0
|703/47
|638/43
|Visitation
|5-12
|0-2
|845/56
|970/65
|North Tech
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-4
|1
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-3
|0
|Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0-1
|3
|Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|10
|1
|1
|5-6
|4
|Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Jacoby (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Josephine Strauss (#3, 5-6, P, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|3
|Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Gracie Rowles (#30, 5-8, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0