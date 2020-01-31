Box: Visitation 69, North Tech 44
Box: Visitation 69, North Tech 44

  • 0
1234Final
North Tech712111444
Visitation172122969
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Tech9-60-0703/47638/43
Visitation5-120-2845/56970/65
North Tech
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)12222-41
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)11123-30
Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)10220-13
Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)10115-64
Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)63000
Avery Jacoby (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)63001
Josephine Strauss (#3, 5-6, P, So.)5201-43
Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)42004
Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)30103
Gracie Rowles (#30, 5-8, P, Fr.)21000
