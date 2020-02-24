Box: Visitation 67, Villa Duchesne 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|16
|19
|25
|7
|67
|Villa Duchesne
|8
|15
|10
|6
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|9-15
|2-4
|1252/52
|1342/56
|Villa Duchesne
|8-15
|0-5
|803/33
|1071/45
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|19
|5
|3
|0
|4
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|18
|1
|5
|1-1
|1
|Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Avery Jacoby (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|4
|Josephine Strauss (#3, 5-6, P, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|2
|Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.