Box: Visitation 67, Villa Duchesne 39
1234Final
Visitation161925767
Villa Duchesne81510639
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation9-152-41252/521342/56
Villa Duchesne8-150-5803/331071/45
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)195304
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)18151-11
Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)153302
Avery Jacoby (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)51100
Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)4200-24
Josephine Strauss (#3, 5-6, P, So.)3101-32
Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)21002
Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)1001-22
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
