 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Warrenton 47, Pacific 38

  • 0
1234Final
Warrenton000047
Pacific000038
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton10-75-0847/50792/47
Pacific6-100-2601/35628/37

People are also reading…

WarrentonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zoe Klaus (#4, Sr.)152-52-35-82
Audrey Payne (#12, Sr.)120-33-73-42
Naveah Hill (#20, Jr.)126-1500-23
Erin Klasing (#30, So.)31-40-11-22
Sophi Mueller (#35, Jr.)21-2000
Kendall Taylor (#2, Sr.)21-40-200
Isabel Benke (#1, Jr.)100-31-23
Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News