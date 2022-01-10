Box: Warrenton 61, Liberty (Wentzville) 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-8
|0-2
|326/33
|473/47
|Warrenton
|3-5
|0-2
|343/34
|326/33
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylee Orf (Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0-2
|2
|Kennedi Brower
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|4
|Tess Roberts
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Blair Wise (Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.