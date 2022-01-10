 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Warrenton 61, Liberty (Wentzville) 28
Box: Warrenton 61, Liberty (Wentzville) 28

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)000028
Warrenton000061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-80-2326/33473/47
Warrenton3-50-2343/34326/33
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylee Orf (Sr.)10220-22
Kennedi Brower7210-24
Tess Roberts6202-22
Blair Wise (Jr.)5012-21
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
