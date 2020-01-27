Box: Warrenton 65, Pacific 42
0 comments

Box: Warrenton 65, Pacific 42

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Warrenton1218161965
Pacific81281442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton6-42-1428/43386/39
Pacific8-70-1342/34682/68
WarrentonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Smith (#4, Sr.)29834-82
Malea Payne (Jr.)16604-44
Miranda Nelson (#54, Sr.)7301-43
Audrey Payne (#12)60202
Dana Pruitt (#5, So.)30100
Garneisha Love (#3, So.)21002
Lexi Frederick (#2, Sr.)21004
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)123200
Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)11403-74
Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)8204-54
Kiley Stahl (#41, For)6300-31
Brenna Moore (#32, For)3101-21
Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)21002
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports