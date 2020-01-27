Box: Warrenton 65, Pacific 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|12
|18
|16
|19
|65
|Pacific
|8
|12
|8
|14
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|6-4
|2-1
|428/43
|386/39
|Pacific
|8-7
|0-1
|342/34
|682/68
|Warrenton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Smith (#4, Sr.)
|29
|8
|3
|4-8
|2
|Malea Payne (Jr.)
|16
|6
|0
|4-4
|4
|Miranda Nelson (#54, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-4
|3
|Audrey Payne (#12)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Dana Pruitt (#5, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Garneisha Love (#3, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Lexi Frederick (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-7
|4
|Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|4
|Kiley Stahl (#41, For)
|6
|3
|0
|0-3
|1
|Brenna Moore (#32, For)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2