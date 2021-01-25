 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 38, Warrenton 28
Box: Washington 38, Warrenton 28

1234Final
Warrenton985628
Washington5915938
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton3-62-1387/43404/45
Washington5-102-3621/69709/79
Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WashingtonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Elizabeth Reed (#2, 5-3, G)11221-20
Grace Landwehr (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)8113-42
Olivia Reed (5-6, G, So.)6300-23
Ingrid Figas (#3, 5-8, F, Jr.)42002
Paige Robinson (#15, 5-6, G, Sr.)30100
Avery Street (#25, 5-8, F, Sr.)2100-21
Gabby Lindemann (#11, 5-9, F, So.)21001
Sara Heggemann (#30, 5-5, F, Sr.)2100-21
