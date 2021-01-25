Box: Washington 38, Warrenton 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|9
|8
|5
|6
|28
|Washington
|5
|9
|15
|9
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|3-6
|2-1
|387/43
|404/45
|Washington
|5-10
|2-3
|621/69
|709/79
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Washington
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Elizabeth Reed (#2, 5-3, G)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|0
|Grace Landwehr (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|2
|Olivia Reed (5-6, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Ingrid Figas (#3, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Paige Robinson (#15, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Avery Street (#25, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Gabby Lindemann (#11, 5-9, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sara Heggemann (#30, 5-5, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1