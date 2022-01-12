 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Washington 39, Lindbergh 31
Box: Washington 39, Lindbergh 31

1234Final
Washington51861039
Lindbergh1247831
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington7-62-1518/40549/42
Lindbergh6-70-1577/44553/43
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Madison Mertzlufft (#34, 6-0, F, So.)16800-11
Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)8120-13
Nyla Jackson (#23, 5-5, G, So.)5110-25
Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)2100-23
