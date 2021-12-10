Box: Washington 45, Francis Howell North 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|9
|11
|8
|9
|7
|44
|Washington
|6
|15
|6
|11
|7
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|1-3
|0-1
|155/39
|188/47
|Washington
|3-3
|2-0
|244/61
|256/64
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)
|20
|1
|5
|3-3
|2
|Kendra Swope (#15, So.)
|9
|1
|1
|4-8
|2
|Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|5
|Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Makenna Davis (#22)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Camille Krekeler (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Brown (#33, 5-9, F, So.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-3
|1
|Kelsey Brueggemann (#25, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
