Box: Washington 45, Francis Howell North 44
Box: Washington 45, Francis Howell North 44

12345Final
Francis Howell North91189744
Washington615611745
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North1-30-1155/39188/47
Washington3-32-0244/61256/64
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)20153-32
Kendra Swope (#15, So.)9114-82
Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)7203-45
Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)42002
Makenna Davis (#22)21001
Camille Krekeler (#12)21000
WashingtonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Brown (#33, 5-9, F, So.)13601-31
Kelsey Brueggemann (#25, 5-5, G, Fr.)21000
